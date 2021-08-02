Brewers place closer Josh Hader on IL due to COVID-19 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s COVID-19 woes took a turn for the worse Monday.

The club announced that All-Star closer Josh Hader had been placed on the injured list following a positive COVID-19 test. He will miss at least 10 days.

LHP Josh Hader placed on the injured list (COVID-19). RHP John Axford added to the active roster. INF/OF Jace Peterson reinstated from the injured list. INF/OF Pablo Reyes optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/cnjWSl1EHf — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 2, 2021

Hader joins outfielder Christian Yelich, along with fellow relievers Hunter Strickland and Jake Cousins, on the injured list due to the positive test. Another reliever, Jandel Gustave, was added to the list on Saturday as a close contact.

The 27-year-old Hader was on the mound as recently as Sunday afternoon, picking up his 22nd save of the year and his first since the All-Star break.

Milwaukee will open a series against Pittsburgh on Monday night at American Family Field.