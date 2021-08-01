Brewers beat Atlanta, finish road trip 5-1

Milwaukee finished off a successful road trip Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 win in Atlanta.

The Brewers had just three hits on the day but they made the most of them. Willy Adames drilled his 18th home run of the year, a solo shot off of Charlie Morton in the second inning. Jackie Bradley Jr. would drive in the winning run with a ground out in the sixth.

That offense would be all Milwaukee’s pitching staff would need. Brett Anderson allowed just three hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and improved to 4-5 on the year. The lefty also saw his ERA drop to 3.67.

The bullpen held up Anderson’s effort, including Devin Williams and Josh Hader. Williams left the go-ahead run on-base when he struck out the final two batters of the inning. Then Hader earned his first save since the All-Star break by striking out two of the three batters he faced.

The Brewers closed the road trip 5-1 and seven games up on Cincinnati for first place in the NL Central. They’ll now head back to Milwaukee to open a series against Pittsburgh on Monday night.