Two more Brewers on IL due to COVID-19 | By Zach Heilprin

Two more Milwaukee Brewers are on injured list due to COVID-19.

The team announced Saturday afternoon that reliver Jake Cousins had tested positive and fellow reliver Jandel Gustave was a close contact, which landed both on the injured list.

RHP Jake Cousins placed on the injured list (COVID-19). RHP Jandel Gustave placed on the injured list (COVID-19 contact). LHP Daniel Norris and RHP John Curtiss added to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/vI8eR4FE43 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 31, 2021

They join outfielder Christian Yelich (positive test) and infielder Jace Peterson (close contact) on the injured list due to COVID.

Milwaukee overcame replaced the two on the active roster with newly acquired relievers Daniel Norris and John Curtiss. Both are in Atlanta and available to pitch in Saturday night’s game.