Bobby Portis reportedly declines player option, will be a free agent | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

A fan favorite and vital member of Milwaukee’s championship squad appears headed elsewhere.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that forward Bobby Portis had declined his player option and would become a free agent.

Milwaukee Bucks F Bobby Portis is declining his $3.8M player option and will become a free agent, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 31, 2021

Portis averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game coming mostly off the bench during the regular season. But he took his game to another level in the playoffs. When Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a knee injury in the Eastern Conference Finals, Portis stepped into the starting lineup and scored 22 points in a Game 5 win. He put up 12 points and nine rebounds to help end the series in Game 6.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals, with the crowd chanting his name, Portis scored 11 points and had eight rebounds, and Milwaukee was 20 points better than the Suns when he was on the floor. The 26-year-old then scored 16 points in Game 6 to earn his first championship.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the most the Bucks can offer Portis is the $5.9 million exemption.

Portis joins guard Bryn Forbes in declining a player option and becoming a free agent.