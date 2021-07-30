Brewers hit three home runs, beat Atlanta 9-5 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee improved to 4-0 on its current road trip with a 9-5 win in Atlanta Friday night.

Things did not get off to a great start, as Corbin Burnes was tagged for four runs in the first inning. But it was all Brewers after that.

The Crew broke through for four runs of their own in the third inning, including a three-run homer from Avisail Garcia. They doubled their total the next inning thanks in part to a two-run shot from Willy Adames. Milwaukee finished off its scoring with a solo home run from its newest addition, Eduardo Escobar, in the ninth inning.

Garcia and Kolton Wong each had three hits, while Adames and Escobar collected two apiece. The Brewers have now scored at least seven runs in each of their seven road games since the All-Star break and are also 7-0.

Burnes would end up going just four innings, giving up a total of five runs on nine hits and striking out six. After his departure, the Brewers pitching staffs locked up the Braves’ batters. Four relivers allowed just two more base runners over the final five innings.

Milwaukee moved to a season-high 20 games above .500 and own a 7-game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central.

It’ll be the Brewers and Braves again Saturday.