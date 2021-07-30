Brewers add pair of relievers prior to the trade deadline | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

They weren’t the blockbuster deals that we saw around MLB Friday, but Milwaukee added to its bullpen prior to the trade deadline.

First, the Brewers acquired left-handed relief pitcher Daniel Norris from Detroit for minor league right-handed pitcher Reese Olson. Then, they got another relief pitcher in Miami’s John Curtiss for minor league catcher Payton Henry.

LHP Daniel Norris has been acquired from Detroit in exchange for RHP Reese Olson. pic.twitter.com/dRQ5JQ8XX7 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 30, 2021

Norris’ numbers for the season do not look great. He’s 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA, but he’s come on of late. The 28-year-old hasn’t allowed a hit in his last six outings and over his last 12 appearances batters are hitting just .184 against him.

The 28-year-old Curtiss has appeared in 35 games, all but two of them coming in relief for the Marlins. The righty is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 40.0 innings of work.

Earlier this week Milwaukee added a much-needed bat to its lineup by trading for Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar.