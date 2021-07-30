Brewers add pair of relievers prior to the trade deadline

July 30, 2021
|In Brewers
|By Zach Heilprin

They weren’t the blockbuster deals that we saw around MLB Friday, but Milwaukee added to its bullpen prior to the trade deadline.

First, the Brewers acquired left-handed relief pitcher Daniel Norris from Detroit for minor league right-handed pitcher Reese Olson. Then, they got another relief pitcher in Miami’s John Curtiss for minor league catcher Payton Henry.

Norris’ numbers for the season do not look great. He’s 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA, but he’s come on of late. The 28-year-old hasn’t allowed a hit in his last six outings and over his last 12 appearances batters are hitting just .184 against him.

The 28-year-old Curtiss has appeared in 35 games, all but two of them coming in relief for the Marlins. The righty is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 40.0 innings of work.

Earlier this week Milwaukee added a much-needed bat to its lineup by trading for Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar.