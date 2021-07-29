Packers, Adams differ on what the highest-paid WR is making | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Davante Adams wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. He said as much Wednesday afternoon. Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst agrees that the 2020 All-Pro deserves to be that. So why hasn’t a deal gotten done?

“It’s how you interpret what the highest wide receiver in the National Football League is getting paid,” Gutekunst said Thursday morning. “Certainly, I agree with him. He’s definitely worth that and we believe that as well. I think there might be just a little difference in what we believe is the highest-paid wide receiver and what he might.”

Adams’ side will point to Deandre Hopkins as the highest-paid wide receiver in the game. When he got traded to Arizona before last season, the Cardinals gave him a contract extension that gave him two more years and $54 million of new money. His average salary is $27.25 million. That’s more than $5 million more than the next highest-paid guy — Julio Jones — at $22 million.

“We value him. He’s such a great player,” Gutekunst said. “He’s a warrior when he goes out there. Obviously we would like to figure something out. We’ll continue to work on that as we go.”

Adams has just one year left on his deal and was clearly bothered that they were unable to come to an agreement over the last few months. If the two sides can’t come to a deal, the Packers could use the franchise tag on him, though their salary cap issues after this season may hinder their ability to do so.