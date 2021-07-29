Brewers finish off sweep of Pittsburgh with 12-0 win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee kept it rolling Thursday night, finishing off a sweep of Pittsburgh with a 12-0 win.

It was a tight game until the sixth inning when the Brewers exploded for five runs and took a 6-0 lead. Rowdy Tellez got it going with an RBI double, and that was followed by a Tyrone Taylor double that scored a run. Manny Pina blew the game open later in the inning with a three-run homer. Tellez would add a solo home run in the seventh, while Pina drilled another home run in the eighth inning, this time a two-run shot. It gave Pina, who came in batting just .135 this season, a career-high five RBI in the game.

That offense was more than enough for Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta. The All-Star went six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five. It was his 12th start of allowing two or fewer hits in a game and it moved him to 8-3 on the year.

Most starts* in a single season allowing two hits or fewer in AL/NL history Freddy Peralta (MIL): 12 in 2021**

Nolan Ryan (TEX): 11 in 1991

Nolan Ryan (HOU): 10 in 1986 *Not counting openers.

**Including tonight. — Jason Catania (@JayCat11) July 30, 2021

Making his first appearance since coming off the 10-day injured list, reliever Devin Williams pitched a perfect eighth inning.

Milwaukee outscored Pittsburgh 28-3 in the three-game series and the sweep was its second of the Pirates this season.

The Brewers moved to a season-best 19 games above .500 and maintained their 7-game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central. They will now head to Atlanta to face the Braves in a weekend series starting Friday.