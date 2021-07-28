Packers trade for WR Randall Cobb and sign veteran OL | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

After two years away, Randall Cobb is returning to Green Bay.

The news broke Tuesday about the Packers trading with Houston for the wide receiver. On Wednesday, Cobb and Packers confirmed he’d be coming home to the place he started his career in 2011 as a second-round pick.

According to Tom Pellisero of the NFL Network, the Packers are sending a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Texans, who will pay $3 million of his salary. That would leave Green Bay to pick up the remaining roughly $5 million, though ESPN’s Rob Demovsky is reporting the salary cap hit will only be $3 million this year for the soon-to-be 31-year-old.

“Well I’m really excited Randall is coming back,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “He’s obviously a dear friend and a guy I still believe in that can really play.

“To get Randall back is really special. It’s something that that I talked about back in February [with team management], wanting to bring in a true slot receiver I thought would make our offense more dynamic. And I think Randall is a dynamic player. He has been when he’s been healthy.”

Cobb had been in Green Bay for three seasons when Davante Adams arrived in 2014, also as a second-round pick. The two, along with Jordy Nelson, formed one of the premier wide receiver units in the NFL.

“I’m ecstatic, man,” Adams said with a huge smile. “I’m just waiting on Jordy now, and we will be complete. We’ll have the whole 187 back.”

Cobb struggled with injuries in his final year with the Packers, playing in just nine games and catching only 38 passes. He bounced back for the most part in Dallas and Houston the last two years, playing 25 of a possible 32 games. He caught 93 passes and had six touchdowns.

“He can add a lot to this room,” Adams said. “He’s got a lot left in the tank, back healthy from from last year.”

Packers adding veteran tackle

Green Bay’s offensive line will be getting a boost in the form of tackle Dennis Kelly, according to Pelissero.

A 16-game starter last season for Tennessee, Kelly will be a valuable addition, potentially in the same way Rick Wagner was a year ago. Kelly can play right tackle, which would allow Billy Turner to play left tackle until All-Pro David Bakhtiari is ready to return from a torn ACL suffered in December. Turner lined up at right tackle during practice Wednesday, with Elgton Jenkins at left tackle. Jenkins has played every spot on the line but seems his best spot would be left guard or center.

Bakhtiari started training camp on the physically unable to perform list and there has been no timetable set on when he’ll be able to return.