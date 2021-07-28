Davante Adams: I’ve ‘earned the right’ to be highest-paid WR in the NFL | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Davante Adams played like the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2020. The Green Bay Packers veteran now wants to be paid like it.

Speaking for the first time since reports came out that contract negotiations between the team and its star had broken down, Adams made clear that he’s not happy and the two sides are in a “tough spot.”

“We had a lot of time to figure this thing out and we weren’t really able to make a lot of progress, sadly,” Adams said after the first practice of training camp Wednesday. “It’s tough, man, because the way that this league goes is, if you if you perform well, you’re supposed to get compensated properly for that.”

Adams put together one of, if not the best season by a wide receiver in team history. He had 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns while also missing 2 1/2 games due to injury. It lined up what should be a huge payday for the 28-year-old, one that would send him past the $27.3 million per year that Arizona wide receiver Deandre Hopkins is getting.

“No, that’s not going to happen,” Adams said when asked if he’d sign for less than Hopkins. “It’s not about being a baby, but what other profession do you take less than what you have earned? That’s not how it goes.

“I’ve earned the right to be paid the highest in the league.”