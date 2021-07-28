Brewers trade for Arizona IF Eduardo Escobar | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is reportedly adding some pop to its lineup.

As first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Brewers traded for Arizona infielder Eduardo Escobar in advance of Friday’s trade deadline.

The Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a deal to acquire infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2021

The 32-year-old Escobar was a first-time All-Star this year for the Diamondbacks. He’s batting .246 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI. The latter two stats would rank first on Milwaukee’s roster.

“We are excited to add Eduardo to our team,” said David Stearns, Milwaukee’s President of Baseball Operations. “His veteran presence, offensive ability and positional versatility will be a benefit as we continue our push for a playoff berth and postseason run.”

Escobar is a versatile defender, seeing a majority of his time at third base and second base, though he got one start at shortstop this season as well.

Milwaukee will send prospects Cooper Hummel and Alberto Ciprian back to Arizona in the trade.