WR Randall Cobb reportedly set to return to Green Bay via trade with Houston
By Zach Heilprin

It appears Randall Cobb is coming home.

According to multiple reports, the Packers are working on a trade with Houston that would bring the wide receiver back to Green Bay.

Randall Cobb’s return to #Packers is real. #NFL source confirms @chrisbrockman report that one of Aaron Rodgers’ BFFs is returning. Not done quite yet, as Cobb’s restructuring his deal to make it happen. Cobb also will mentor his protégé Amari Rodgers, reunite with Davante Adams. pic.twitter.com/EbiKwiPtCn — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) July 27, 2021

Cobb played his first eight years in the NFL with the Packers after they made him their second-round pick in 2011. He hit free agency following the 2018 season and ended up spending one year in Dallas and another in Houston. The Kentucky product has an extremely close relationship with Aaron Rodgers, and it’s likely the quarterback played a role in getting Cobb back.

Injuries limited him at times during his career with Green Bay, including his final year when he played in just six games. But he was solid in playing 25 of a possible 32 games the last two seasons, catching 93 passes for 1,269 yards and six touchdowns.

The 31-year-old will join a wide receiver room that boasts the best player at the position in Davante Adams, along with some proven weapons in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard. A true slot receiver, Cobb will serve as a very good mentor to third-round pick Amari Rodgers, who knows Cobb well because his father, Tee Martin, was his coach in college.

Green Bay is slated to hit the field for the first practice of training camp Wednesday morning.