Bryn Forbes reportedly declines player option, will become a free agent | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

One piece of Milwaukee’s championship roster is unlikely to be back.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, guard Bryn Forbes is declining his player option for next season and will become a free agent.

ESPN Sources: Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes is declining his player option and becoming a free agent: https://t.co/a6jk4lvylJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2021

Forbes was a key reserve for the Bucks throughout the season and took on a starting role for a time when Jrue Holiday was out due to COVID-19 protocols. Forbes averaged 10.0 points per game and was one of the top 3-point shooters (45.2%) in the league. The Michigan State product was huge for Milwaukee in the first round of the playoffs against Miami, averaging 15 points per game, including scoring 22 in the team’s Game 4 victory to win the series.

Forward Bobby Portis also has a player option to stay with the club, but he has yet to announce a decision. Milwaukee has a total of five free agents, including unrestricted free agent PJ Tucker.