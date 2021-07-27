Brewers start road trip with 9-0 win in Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee extended its lead in the NL Central with a 9-0 win Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

The Brewers jumped all over Pirates’ starter Luis Oviedo in the first two innings. They scored twice in the first thanks to a 2-run homer from Omar Narvaez, his first since July 5. The Milwaukee catcher was just getting going, as he drove in two more runs in the second with a single.

Avisail Garcia followed that with a 2-run double and then it was Rowdy Tellez bringing in another pair of runners with a single. Tellez would add a home run in ninth inning, his seventh of the season.

While Milwaukee’s offense was soaring, the Pittsburgh offense could get nothing going against Brett Anderson. He went six innings, allowing three hits and striking out three to earn his third win of the year.

In his first game since May 31 due to injury, centerfielder Lorenzo Cain had a couple hits, drove in a run and played the type of defense that earned him a Gold Glove in 2019.

With the win, Milwaukee moved to 7.5 games up on Cincinnati for first place in the division.

It’ll be the same two teams Wednesday in Pittsburgh.