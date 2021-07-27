Brewers: Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 has found its way into the Milwaukee clubhouse.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Christian Yelich had tested positive and been placed into quarantine. The outfielder reported mild symptoms to the team yesterday and is expected to miss at least 10 days.

Jace Peterson was considered a close contact and was also placed on the injured list. He will miss at least seven days.

Originally scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Monday, the positive test led the Brewers to not head out until Tuesday morning. Manager Craig Counsell said he didn’t think they were out of the woods yet in terms of potential other positive tests.

Milwaukee replaced Yelich and Peterson on the active roster with reliever Devin Williams and outfielder Lorenzo Cain.