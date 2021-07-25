Brewers fall to White Sox 3-1 in series finale | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee had to settle for taking two of three from the Chicago White Sox this weekend.

Brandon Woodruff allowed three runs in the second inning and it would prove to be enough for Chicago in a 3-1 win Sunday night at American Family Field. Woodruff ended up going seven innings and allowing five hits and striking out nine. But he couldn’t overcome the second inning that saw opposing pitcher Lance Lynn find his first hit since 201 and it resulted in a pair of RBI.

Meanwhile, Lynn more than got it done for the White Sox on the mound. He went six innings, allowing six hits, including a solo homer to Jackie Bradley Jr, while striking out six. The veteran didn’t give up a walk and saw his ERA drop to 1.91 on the year.

Liam Hendriks came on in the eighth inning for the six-out save, his 24th of the season.

Milwaukee had some chances, but failed in some key spots. The Brewers left nine men on base and went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, including Christian Yelich being 0-for-2.

Despite the loss, Milwaukee maintained its 6.5-game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central. The Brewers will now head out for a six-game road trip that will get going Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.