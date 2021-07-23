Brewers get grand slam from Tyrone Taylor, beat White Sox 7-1 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee blew the game open late to earn a 7-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at American Family Field.

The Brewers managed just one run off of White Sox ace Lucas Giolito and led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. That’s when their bats came alive, as they poured across six runs against Chicago relievers Aaron Bummer and Ryan Burr. It included a Tyrone Taylor grand slam, the first of his career.

Rowdy Tellez had two hits and a pair of RBI, while Avisail Garcia got credited for an RBI with a ground out.

Milwaukee handed the ball to Freddy Peralta for the first time since the All-Star Game. He was on a pitch count but was lights out during his work. The righty went four innings, giving up one hit and striking out five.

The win allowed the Brewers to snap a five-game home losing streak and maintain their 6.5 game lead on Cincinnati in the NL Central.