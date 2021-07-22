Thousands celebrate Milwaukee’s first title in 50 years | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thousands of fans lined downtown Milwaukee streets to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bucks in a parade to celebrate the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

Six police officers on horseback clopped past cheering fans at the head of a procession Thursday that included a hook-and-ladder fire truck, occasionally blaring its horn, and open-air buses and flatbed trucks carrying Bucks stars occasionally hoisting the trophy.

They won the championship with a Game 6 victory over Phoenix Tuesday night, when police estimate 100,000 people jammed the Deer District, outside Fiserv Forum.

Giannis really shot a free throw from the parade bus 😂 pic.twitter.com/0k7W55HdAw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 22, 2021