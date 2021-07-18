Brewers finish off sweep of Reds with 8-0 win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a sweep of Cincinnati with an 8-0 win Sunday afternoon on the road.

Corbin Burnes was dominant in his 8 1/3 innings of work for the Brewers. He allowed five hits and had 12 strikeouts. His ERA dropped to 2.16 on the season.

Offensively, Milwaukee got help up and down the lineup. Five different players had two hits and three had at least two RBI. Shortstop Willy Adames had a two-run homer, while Christian Yelich hit his first home run since June 29. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Tyrone Taylor also had two RBI each.

The win pushed the Brewers lead in the NL Central back to seven games on the Reds.

They will now head home to open a series against Kansas City on Tuesday afternoon. Milwaukee moved the game up to 3:10 p.m. in an effort to avoid a conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum that night.