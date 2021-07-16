Adames drives in 4 as Brewers rally for 11-6 win over Reds, extend lead in NL Central to 5 games | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Willy Adames homered and drove in four runs as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-6.

Adames had a two-run shot in the fifth inning and then doubled home two more in a five-run eighth that buried the Reds.

After losing three straight to the Reds in Milwaukee before the All-Star break, the Brewers won the first of a three-game set in Cincinnati and pushed their lead in the NL Central back to five games. Avisaíl García also homered for Milwaukee.