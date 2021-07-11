Brewers add two players on first day of MLB Draft | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The 2021 MLB Draft got underway Sunday night and Milwaukee owned a pair of picks.

With their first selection, the Brewers grabbed Boston College outfielder Sal Frelick at No. 15 overall.

With the 15th selection of the 2021 #MLBDraft, the Brewers select OF Sal Frelick from Boston College. pic.twitter.com/nwSGztbgKD — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 12, 2021

The 21-year-old left-handed Frelick finished up his junior season with the Eagles batting .349 with six home runs and 27 RBI. He posted an OPS of 1.002 and also stole 13 bases.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Frelick was ranked as the No. 11 player in the draft by MLB.com. Playing centerfield this past year, he was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, which goes to the best amateur player in the country.

In the second round Milwaukee got Wright State infielder Tyler Black with pick No. 33.

The FIRST 🇨🇦 selected in the 2021 #MLBDraft is 2B Tyler Black who goes to @Brewers with the 33rd pick overall out of @WSURaidergang! Congrats @tylerblack_6! pic.twitter.com/4fmc71jHoj — Baseball Canada 🇨🇦⚾️ (@baseballcanada) July 12, 2021

He batted .383 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI in 2021, with an OPS of 1.179 and 14 doubles.

The 20-year-old Black was ranked as the 57th-best player in the draft by MLB.com. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds and is another left-handed bat.

The draft will continue Monday.