Brewers push NL Central lead to 7 games with win over Cincinnati | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee stretched its lead in the NL Central to seven games with a 5-3 win Thursday night against Cincinnati.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser went 4 1/3 innings, giving up five hits and allowing three runs, though none of them earned. That was thanks to a pair of wild pitches from Jake Cousins in the fifth inning that helped in giving the Reds a 3-2 lead.

But the Brewers had an answer, getting a Keston Hiura double in the sixth inning to tie the game. It stayed that way until the eighth inning when Avisail Garcia crushed a two-run homer 426 feet to retake the lead. It was his team-leading 16th home run of the year and it proved to be the winning hit. Garcia finished with three RBI, while Omar Narvaez and Hiura each had a pair of hits.

Josh Hader made sure that eighth inning offense didn’t go to waste, as they pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 21st save of the season.

The Brewers now have 53 wins, two short of the team record for the most victories before the All-Star Break.

It’ll be the same two teams Friday night at American Family Field.