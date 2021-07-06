Rodgers on playing for the Packers this fall: ‘I don’t know, we’ll see’ | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The biggest question in Wisconsin sports this summer remains unanswered.

While playing in Capital One’s The Match on Tuesday afternoon, TNT’s Brian Anderson asked Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers whether he would be under center when the team face Chicago in October.

“Yeah, I don’t know, BA, we’ll see,” Rodgers said with a huge grin on his face. “We’ll see, wont we.”

Anderson pushed further and it resulted in this back and forth:

Anderson: “How about September 12th then. Will you go for that one?”

Rodgers: “What’s that one?”

Anderson: “That would be the opener against the Saints.”

Rodgers: “Ohhhhhh”

Anderson: “All cheesers rejoice.”

Rodgers: “Yeah, I don’t know, BA, we’ll see.”

Video: Aaron Rodgers get asked if he’ll be the QB for the #Packers when they open the season vs. the #Saints: “Yea I don’t know…we’ll see.” (🎥 @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/fO4Z8Q3XIl — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) July 7, 2021

Rodgers has reportedly told the Packers he does not want to play for them again due to issues with the front office.