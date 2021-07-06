Brewers trade for 1B Rowdy Tellez from Toronto | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The trade deadline is a little more than three weeks away but Milwaukee made a move Tuesday to get some more infield help.

The Brewers announced they had traded pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis to Toronto for first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

The #Brewers have acquired 1B Rowdy Tellez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Trevor Richards and RHP Bowden Francis. pic.twitter.com/C02mjyFRVe — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 6, 2021

Tellez was productive at the plate for much of his first three years but has struggled to get going this season for the Blue Jays. He’s batting just .209 with four home runs and eight RBI in 151 plate appearances.

Milwaukee has largely used a combination of Keston Hiura and Daniel Vogelbach at first base this season. Hiura’s hitting issues resulted in two different stints in the minor leagues, while Vogelbach has been on the injured list since June 23 and it’s unclear when he’ll return. Hiura had a solid last week of June at the plate but the Brewers did need another body, especially a left-handed hitter like Tellez.

Richards is on the move again after coming to Milwaukee from Tampa Bay in May. Bowden Francis was pitching very well for the Brewers Tripe-A affiliate in Nashville.