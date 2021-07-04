Three-star safety the latest addition to Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin beat out former Badgers coach Bret Bielema and Illinois for its latest commit in the 2022 recruiting class.

Safety Austin Brown (Johnston Town, Ill.) announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Instagram early Sunday afternoon.

The three-star recruit chose the Badgers over more than 20 offers. That included the Illini, where Bielema is in his first season as coach. Former Wisconsin safety Aaron Henry, the defensive backs coach at Illinois, played a heavy role in Brown’s recruitment but it wasn’t enough to beat out the Badgers. Brown also was being pursued by Northwestern, Michigan and Boston College.

Brown is rated as the sixth-best player in the state by the 247Sports Composite. He’s also rated as the 28th-best safety in the country and the No. 390 player overall. He also plays quarterback for his high school team.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Brown is the 11th commit in Wisconsin’s class and the second-highest rated.