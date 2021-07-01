Brewers make it 9 straight wins with 7-2 victory at Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won a season-high nine games in a row after a 7-2 victory at Pittsburgh Thursday night.

Corbin Burnes made it to the eighth inning before having to leave with an apparent injury. He said afterward that his knee jammed up on him when his cleat slipped, but he doesn’t think he’ll miss time as a result.

Burnes allowed just a Ben Gamel home run on four hits and struck out five to even his record at 4-4 on the year. It was the third time in his last five starts that he allowed one run or fewer as his ERA dropped to 2.41.

Jace Peterson got the scoring going for Milwaukee in the second with an RBI triple. That was followed up by a Jackie Bradley Jr. double to make it 2-0. The game was still tight in the sixth inning when Keston Hiura and Daniel Robertson drove in runs to give Milwaukee a 4-1 lead. They padded that further in the ninth with a run-scoring double from Omar Narvaez and a two-run single from Tyrone Taylor.

Admit it, JBJ had you fooled too 😂#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/x3e0m1ltKP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 1, 2021

The Brewers’ nine-game winning streak matches their longest since 2003 when they won 10 in a row. They’ll look to match that Friday night against the Pirates again.