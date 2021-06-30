Brewers erase 7-run deficit, beat Chicago 15-7 to complete series sweep | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee turned a 7-0 deficit into a 15-7 win Wednesday afternoon against Chicago at American Family Field.

One of the club’s top prospects, Aaron Ashby, got the start for the Brewers and didn’t make it out of the first inning. He allowed seven runs — four earned — and managed to record just two outs while walking three. It was a forgettable debut for Ashby, who was just called up Wednesday morning.

But a game that seemed lost before Milwaukee even took its first swings at the plate was anything but. The Brewers offense chased Cubs starter Jake Arrieta after just 1 2/3 innings, tagging him with six runs — three earned — to cut the game to 7-6 after two.

It stayed that way until the fourth inning when Milwaukee exploded for eight runs, highlighted by a grand slam from Willy Adames. It was the first of the year for the Crew, who tacked on another run in the sixth when Luis Urias hit his second home run of the game.

Urias finished with four RBI, while Adames also had four and Jace Peterson finished with three.

After Ashby left, relievers Miguel Sanchez, Trevor Richards, Hunter Strickland, Jake Cousins and Brent Suter combined for 8 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball to give the Brewers a three-game sweep of the Cubs.

Overall, it was Milwaukee’s season-best eighth-straight win and it left the Brewers with a six-game lead in the NL Central on Chicago. The club will now hit the road for seven games starting Thursday night in Pittsburgh.