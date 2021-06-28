Wisconsin adds cornerback in 2022 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin’s 2022 recruiting class continues to grow quickly.

The Badgers added the eighth player overall and seventh in the last 10 days when three-star cornerback

Avyonne Jones (Southlake, Texas) announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Monday.

Originally committed to Oklahoma State, Jones eventually chose the Badgers over California. The 247Sports Composite ranks the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Jones as the 148th-best player in Texas and the No. 101 ranked cornerback in the country.

Jones is the second cornerback the Badgers have added in the class, joining A’Khoury Lyde out of New Jersey.