Brewers score 10 in the 8th inning, beat Chicago 14-4

Milwaukee used a big inning late to beat Chicago 14-4 Monday night for its sixth straight win.

The Brewers sent 14 batters to the plate in the eighth inning turning a tie game into a blowout. It included an RBI double from Jackie Bradley Jr to give Milwaukee the lead, a three-run homer from Willy Adames to blow the game open and a three-run jack from Keston Hiura to leave no doubt.

Milwaukee scored 10 runs in the inning, its highest output in a single inning since April of 2010. It was also just the sixth time in franchise history Milwaukee had scored 10 or more runs in a single inning.

Hiura’s home run was his third in the last four games and he finished with four RBI. Avisail Garcia hit his team-leading 15th home in the third inning and had three RBI for the game. Every starting position player had at least one hit, including three from Jace Peterson.

The game was tight for the first seven innings. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta gave up a pair of runs in the first before settling in and going six innings. He allowed just the two runs on two hits, walked four and struck out eight. Chicago was able to tie the game thanks to a Patrick Wisdom two-run homer off of Brad Boxberger in the seventh, but it would mean nothing because of the explosion on offense an inning later.

The Brewers increased their lead in the NL Central to four games over the Cubs and they sit a season-best 13 games above .500.

Milwaukee and Chicago will meet again Tuesday night at American Family Field.