Badgers will face Georgia Tech in Big Ten-ACC Challenge
By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will be heading to Georgia Tech for the 2021 Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

The two conferences announced the matchups Monday and it has the Badgers taking on the Yellow Jackets on Dec. 1.

This will be the second time the two teams have played in the series, which dates to 1999. They also played in 2001 with Georgia Tech coming out on top.

The Yellow Jackets finished 17-9 last year, good enough for a third place finish in the conference, though they did not make the NCAA Tournament. Leading scorer Moses Wright declared for the NBA draft, while second-leading scorer Jose Alvarado declared for the draft but has not decided whether he will stay in or not. They will get third-leading scorer and ACC Tournament MVP Michael Devoe back after he pulled his name out of draft consideration.

Wisconsin is 11-11 all-time in the challenge, including an 85-48 blowout win of Louisville last December.