Wisconsin's Jonathan Davis makes Team USA for FIBA U19 World Cup
By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin will be represented on Team USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup next month.

Sophomore guard Jonathan Davis was one of 12 players named to the team late Thursday night.

Beyond blessed I get to represent my country! https://t.co/PSKV3ZEO4R — Jonathan Davis (@JonathanCDavis1) June 25, 2021

In addition to Davis, forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. also made the team. The five-star recruit from Sussex will play for his father at Milwaukee this fall.

The tournament will get underway July 3 in Latvia.