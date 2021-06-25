Wisconsin adds DL from North Carolina to 2022 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin continued its recent hot streak on the recruiting trail by adding commitment No. 7 in its 2022 recruiting class.

Defensive lineman Curtis Neal (Cornelius, N.C.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Twitter late Friday morning.

Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek — Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Neal had a final two of Wisconsin and Ohio State, but also held offers from a host of other major programs, including Georgia, Alabama, LSU and USC.

A three-star recruit, Neal is ranked as the 13th-best player in the state of North Carolina and 59th-best defensive lineman in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is also the third player from William Amos Hough High School to pledge to the Badgers in the last three years, joining defensive lineman Gio Paez and wide receiver Devin Chandler.

Neal is the sixth player to commit to the Badgers since last Saturday.