Late offense gets Milwaukee past Colorado in extra innings | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee provided some drama on re-opening day at American Family Field in a 5-4 win in extra innings over Colorado Friday afternoon.

The Brewers trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Keston Hiura broke the seal with a solo home run, which was followed in the eighth inning by a solo bomb from Kolton Wong. In the ninth, it was Willy Adames’ turn for heroics, as the shortstop tied the game with a two-run blast.

It stayed tied until the bottom of the 11th when Hiura stepped up with the bases loaded and delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly. In just his second game since being recalled from Triple-A, Hiura went 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Corbin Burnes pitched well for Milwaukee, going six innings and allowing one run on three hits and striking out seven. Devin Williams got the win by pitching a scoreless 11th inning.

Friday’s game was the first in which the ballpark could be at full capacity and the Brewers treated as a second Opening Day.

Milwaukee won for a fifth time in its last six games to improve to 10 games over .500 and it left the club a 1/2 game up on Chicago for first in the NL Central.

It’ll be the same two teams Saturday night.