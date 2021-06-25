Bucks blowout Atlanta in Game 2 to even Eastern Conference Finals | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee used a 20-0 run late in the second quarter to take control of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals and went on to beat Atlanta 125-91 Friday night at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks led by 32 after the first two quarters, their third-largest advantage in a playoff game at half in team history, and led by 40 heading into the fourth quarter. They led by as many as 41 in the final quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 25 points and nine rebounds, while Jrue Holiday dropped 22 points and seven assists. Neither played in the fourth quarter, nor did Khris Middleton (15 points, eight assists) or Brook Lopez (16 points, three steals).

Milwaukee got a big lift off the bench from Bobby Portis. He had eight points and three rebounds, while also giving the Bucks a ton of energy. Pat Connaughton went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and Bryn Forbes scored eight points.

The Bucks had not shot better than 50% in any postseason game but they hit on 64.6% of their shots in the first half and finished shooting 52.1% for the game. That included going 15-for-41 from beyond the arc. They also out-rebounded Atlanta 47-34, one of the big keys for them coming into the game after losing that battle on Wednesday night.

After a big Game 1 in which he scored 48 points, Atlanta star Trae Young really struggled. He had just 15 points and had three times as many turnovers (9) as assists (3).

The win allowed Milwaukee to even the series at 1-1. The festivities now shift to Atlanta for Game 3 on Sunday.