Arizona beats the Brewers to snap 17-game losing streak | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly pitched seven effective innings, Ketel Marte had two hits and the Arizona Diamondbacks finally snapped a 17-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Monday night.

Milwaukee starter Brett Anderson left the game in the second inning with right knee discomfort. He took the loss by giving up three runs in just 1 1/3 innings of work. Manager Craig Counsell said afterwards that Anderson would likely head to the injured list.

The win was a long time coming for Arizona, which has plunged to the bottom of the standings in the NL West and has the worst record in the majors at 21-53. It’s the first win for the Diamondbacks since June 1, when they beat the Mets 6-5 in 10 innings.

For Milwaukee, it was the sixth loss in its last eight games.

It’ll be the same two teams Tuesday night in Arizona