Wisconsin gets commitment in 2022 class | In Badgers | By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has added its second commitment in the class of 2022.

Three-star offensive lineman Barrett Nelson (Fall River, Wis.) committed to the Badgers Saturday. It was first reported by 247Sports.

Nelson is the brother of current Badgers offensive lineman Jack Nelson. The younger Nelson is rated as the No. 10 player in the state of Wisconsin and the No. 110 offensive tackle in the country.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Nelson chose the Badgers over offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Iowa State and others.

Nelson joins 3-star quarterback Myles Burkett (Franklin, Wis.) in Wisconsin’s 2022 class.