Brewers fall to Colorado in extra innings

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 to extend their winning streak to a season-high five.

All five wins have come in the thin air of mile-high Coors Field, where the Rockies are 25-14 and batting a major league-high .281. Colorado is a major league-worst 5-27 on the road and hitting a big league-low .200.

With Ryan McMahon starting the 10th on second base under pandemic rules, Cron singled off Devin Williams.

The Brewers are also streaking but in the opposite direction of the Rockies. The loss was Milwaukee’s fifth straight, the second-longest losing streak of the season.

It’ll be the same two teams tonight in Colorado.