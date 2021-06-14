Cincinnati hammers the Brewers in series opener | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has been among the hottest teams in baseball over the last month, but the Brewers ran up against another team Monday night in the Cincinnati Reds that has been playing really well of late, too, and it resulted in a 10-2 loss.

Starter Eric Lauer struggled early with his command, which played a big role in allowing four runs in the first two innings before settling in. He ended up going five innings, giving up the four runs on five hits and walking four. He dropped to 1-3 on the year.

The Reds added two more runs in the seventh as Joey Votto went deep off of Eric Yardley. They blew the game wide open in the ninth by tagging Hoby Milner for four more runs.

Milwaukee got a solo home run from Daniel Vogelbach in the first inning, but couldn’t get much else going against Vladimir Gutierrez. He allowed two runs over six innings and struck out six to move to 3-1 on the year.

The win was the Reds ninth in its last 11 games, while the Brewers fell for just the fifth time in their last 22 games.

Milwaukee and Cincinnati will meet again Tuesday night at American Family Field.