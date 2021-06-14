Bucks won’t face Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving or James Harden in Game 5 | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee won’t see James Harden or Kyrie Irving in Game 5 Tuesday in Brooklyn.

The Nets ruled the two stars out due to injuries. Irving suffered a sprained right ankle in Game 4. Coach Steve Nash said he’s unsure if Irving will be able to play again in the series. Harden has missed all but 47 seconds of the series due to a hamstring injury, though there is hope he could still return in the series.

The injuries leave Kevin Durant as the lone remaining member of Brooklyn’s big three. According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, Durant played in five games this year without Harden or Irving and the Nets went 4-1. Durant averaged 34 points per game and shot 63 percent from the field.

Milwaukee will be looking to take control of the series in Game 5 after winning the last two games to even the series.