Bucks even series with Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving injured | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee evened its series against Brooklyn Sunday with a 107-96 win at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while Khris Middleton added 19 points and eight assists. Jrue Holiday chipped in 14 points and nine assists.

The Greek Freak in Game 4: 34 PTS | 12 REB | 3 AST | 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/7LYRdKCHf4 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 13, 2021

PJ Tucker gave the Bucks 13 points, seven rebounds and continued his hassling of Kevin Durant on the defensive end. Durant had 28 points, but it took him 25 shots to get it. He was also just 1-for-8 from beyond the arc, part of Brooklyn’s 10-for-33 effort from 3.

The Nets, already playing without James Harden due to a hamstring injury, lost guard Kyrie Irving in the second quarter to a sprained ankle. X-rays were negative but coach Steve Nash said he did not know if Irving would be available for Game 5 Tuesday night in Brooklyn.