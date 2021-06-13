Brewers finish off a sweep of Pittsburgh with 5-2 win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished off a three-game sweep of Pittsburgh Sunday with a 5-2 victory.

The Brewers trailed 2-1 heading to the sixth inning when Luis Urias tied the game with a triple. Two batters later, Avisail Garcia drilled a two-run homer to hand Milwaukee the lead. It was Garcia’s team-leading 13th home run of the year.

Daniel Vogelbach gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first inning and Christian Yelich finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning.

Adrian Houser got the start for Milwaukee and went 5 2/3 innings. He gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out two. Josh Hader earned his 17th save of the year by striking out the side in the ninth.

The Brewers have won four straight games and 16 of their last 20, improving to a season-best 11 games above .500. It has left them sitting in first place in the NL Central, a 1/2 game up on Chicago.

Milwaukee will welcome Cincinnati to town Monday to open a three-game series.