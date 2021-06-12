Christian Yelich with 3 RBI, Brewers win for 16th time in last 20 games | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A big fourth inning powered Milwaukee to a 7-4 win over Pittsburgh and to a season-best 10 games above .500.

The Brewers fell behind 4-0 after just two innings, but came storming back over the next three frames. After getting one run each in the second and third innings, Milwaukee scored five in the fourth inning.

Christian Yelich got it started with a bases clearing double and then Wily Adames brought Yelich in with ground-rule double. Omar Narvaez capped the scoring with his second RBI of the day. It was the second straight night that the Brewers had scored five runs in an inning.

Brewers’ starter Corbin Burnes had his shortest outing of the year going just four innings. He was tagged with eight hits and four runs, though much of that action was the result of some really soft contact from Pittsburgh batters.

A trio of relievers — Trevor Richards, Eric Yardley and Devin Williams — silenced the Pirates bats before Josh Hader came on in the ninth to collect his 16th save.

Milwaukee improved to 37-27 on the season and have now won 16 of its last 20 games.

The Brewers will look for a sweep of the Pirates on Sunday afternoon.