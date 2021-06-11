A 5-run 7th inning pushes Milwaukee past Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee kept its winning ways going Friday night with a 7-4 victory over Pittsburgh at American Family Field.

The game was tied 2-2 in the seventh inning when Christian Yelich got the go-ahead double to drive in a pair of runs. Milwaukee would then walk three-straight times with the bases loaded to push its lead to 7-2. After the Pirates added two runs in the eighth inning, Josh Hader came on in the ninth to grab his 15th save of the year.

Brandon Woodruff had another really good outing for the Brewers, going seven innings and allowing just two runs — both homers. It was his 11th quality start in his last 12 outings.

Omar Narvaez had two hits and two runs scored, while Jackie Bradley Jr. was credited with a pair of RBI.

Milwaukee has now won 15 of its last 19 games and is a season-best nine games above .500. It leaves the club sitting in a tie with Chicago for first place in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Pirates will meet again Saturday afternoon.