Lambeau Field going back to full capacity for 2021 season | By Zach Heilprin

Fans will be back in full force this fall at Lambeau Field.

The Green Bay Packers announced Thursday that they would go back to full capacity for home games in 2021 after the pandemic limited attendance last season. In addition to that, fans will also be welcomed back to the annual shareholders meeting, training camp and the annual Family Night held inside the stadium.

“The Packers are planning for the season and the various activities that annually help all of us get excited for the return of football,” team President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a release. “We continue to encourage individuals to follow CDC recommendations, including getting vaccinated, as it greatly reduces risk of viral infection and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals. We look forward to once again experiencing the incredible atmosphere our fans provide at training camp, games and events.”

Fans that are vaccinated will not have to wear masks at the facility, while the team said it does ask those that remain unvaccinated to wear masks. However, proof of vaccination will not be required.