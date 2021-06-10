Brewers beat Cincinnati 7-2 to win for 14th time in last 18 games | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won 14 of its last 18 games.

That’s after the Brewers took down Cincinnati 7-2 Thursday afternoon to take two of three from their NL Central rivals.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta allowed one run in four innings of work, while Brent Suter was tagged for the other Reds run in his two innings on the mound.

Jace Peterson had two hits and drove in three runs for the Brewers, while Daniel Vogelbach hit his sixth home run of the year and drove in another run with a single. Willy Adames went 2-for-5 with an RBI.

The Brewers improved to 35-27 on the season and are tied with Chicago for first place in the division.

Milwaukee will now head back home to American Family Field to open a series against Pittsburgh on Friday.