Corbin Burnes dominant, Brewers finish off sweep of Arizona | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Corbin Burnes turned in another dominating effort and Milwaukee beat Arizona 2-0 Sunday to complete the four-game sweep.

Burnes went seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out a career-high 13 batters. It was just the 14th start in team history with 13 or more strikeouts and the first since 2018. He dropped his ERA to 1.97 on the year, tied for the fourth-best mark in MLB.

Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger came on to close the door in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, as the Brewers won for a 12th time in their last 15 games. It moved them to a season-high-tying seven games above .500 and left them sitting in first place in the NL Central.

Milwaukee’s lone offense of the day came courtesy of a pair of home runs. Daniel Robertson hit his second homer of the season in the fifth inning and Tyrone Taylor added a solo shot of his own in the sixth.

The Brewers will get Monday off before opening a series in Cincinnati on Tuesday.