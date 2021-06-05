Brewers hit three home runs, beat Arizona 7-5 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee hit three more home runs Saturday afternoon on its way to a 7-5 win against Arizona.

The game was tied at five in the eighth inning when Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back homers to give the Brewers the lead. For Yelich, it was his second home run in the series and third on the year. It was also Narvaez’s second home run in as many days and he finished 3-for-4 at the plate. Willy Adames hit the other homer, a two-run shot in sixth inning.

Brandon Woodruff’s streak of 10 consecutive quality starts came to an end. He ended up going five innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out nine.

Milwaukee led 5-2 going into the seventh inning when Brent Suter gave up a solo homer to Josh Rojas. He later followed that by giving up a two-run homer to Eduardo Escobar that tied the game.

But after Yelich and Narvaez gave the Brewers the lead in the eighth, closer Josh Hader came on and slammed the door, picking up his 14th save in 14 chances this season.

The Brewers have now won 11 of their last 14 games and will go for the sweep of Arizona on Sunday afternoon.