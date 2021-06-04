Freddy Peralta takes no-hitter into 8th inning, Brewers win 5-1 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Freddy Peralta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning Friday night in what turned into a 5-1 win over Arizona at American Family Field.

Pitching on his 25th birthday, Peralta went 7 1/3 innings of not allowing a hit before Nick Ahmed managed to poke a single through the infield on a pitch out of the zone. It came on pitch No. 109 on the night and it was the final one for the righty. He got a standing ovation from the home crowd on his way to the dugout. His final line included one hit, one run and nine strikeouts. He improved to 6-1 on the year and dropped his ERA to 2.25.

Peralta didn’t get to the eighth inning without some defensive help from Luis Urias, who stole a hit from Arizoa the inning before with a diving grab.

Omar Narvaez was credited for driving in a pair of runs, though it included an inside-the-park home run that wasn’t scored as one thanks to a pair of errors from Arizona. The catcher did hit one of the normal variety, a solo shot in the eighth inning.

Daniel Vogelbach hit his fourth home run of the season in the first inning, as Milwaukee won for a 10th time in its last 13 games.

The two teams will faceoff again Saturday afternoon.