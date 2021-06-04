Brewers put 2B Kolton Wong on 10-day IL | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee will be without its leadoff man for a stretch of games.

The Brewers announced Friday they had placed second baseman Kolton Wong on the 10-day injured list. He’s dealing with an oblique injury suffered in Thursday night’s win over Arizona.

It’s the same injury that landed Wong on the injured list in the middle of April. He missed 11 games during that stint, though Wong appears to think he could be away longer this time.

Kolten Wong suggested this IL stint may be longer than the last one, when they "pushed" to get back quick. "Hopefully, we can get rid of this thing once and for all," he said. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 4, 2021

Wong has come on of late and is now batting .280 on the season. He has four home runs and 15 RBI, while delivering nearly nightly highlights in Milwaukee’s infield.

The Brewers recalled infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes from Triple-A to take Wong’s spot on the active roster.