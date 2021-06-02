Brewers five home runs not enough in 10-7 loss to Detroit | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee and Detroit combined for nine home runs but it was the Tigers that came out on top with a 10-7 win Tuesday night.

The Brewers hit five of those home runs, the most they’ve had in a loss since 2007. Kolton Wong and Tyrone Taylor accounted for four of Milwaukee’s homers, while Luis Urias also had a solo shot in the ninth inning.

Detroit was more than up to the challenge, though, chasing Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer from the game after he managed to allow more runs (7) than outs (6). Former Brewers infielder Jonathan Schoop hit two homers in his return to Milwaukee, while Eric Haase also collected a pair of long balls.

The 10 runs were the third-most the Brewers had allowed this season and that offensive explosion allowed the Tigers to snap Milwaukee’s five-game winning streak. It dropped the Crew to 29-26 on the year.

The Brewers will get Monday off before opening a series Thursday against Arizona.